Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,717 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CL King decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.