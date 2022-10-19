Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,784 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

