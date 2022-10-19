Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Katerina Patmore Purchases 140 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore bought 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($181.01).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 115 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($182.03).

On Monday, August 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 94 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($181.73).

Harworth Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 110 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.88. The company has a market capitalization of £355.32 million and a P/E ratio of 305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.34).

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

About Harworth Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.