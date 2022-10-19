Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Katerina Patmore Purchases 140 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore bought 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($181.01).
Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 115 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($182.03).
- On Monday, August 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 94 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($181.73).
Harworth Group Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of HWG opened at GBX 110 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.88. The company has a market capitalization of £355.32 million and a P/E ratio of 305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.34).
Harworth Group Cuts Dividend
About Harworth Group
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
Featured Articles
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.