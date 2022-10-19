Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 29810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

