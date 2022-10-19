Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €30.00 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

Shares of WAC stock opened at €14.61 ($14.91) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €12.84 ($13.10) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($31.53).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

