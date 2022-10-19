Head to Head Survey: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) vs. Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avalara and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Avalara alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 10 5 0 2.33 Okta 2 14 13 0 2.38

Avalara presently has a consensus price target of $120.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.45%. Okta has a consensus price target of $112.54, suggesting a potential upside of 106.83%. Given Okta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than Avalara.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $698.98 million 11.84 -$125.23 million ($1.78) -52.52 Okta $1.30 billion 6.65 -$848.41 million ($5.90) -9.22

This table compares Avalara and Okta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avalara has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -19.76% -12.44% -4.81% Okta -57.21% -13.18% -8.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avalara has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Compliance Cloud Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and back filing services, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, reverse audits, audit defense, and specialized tax research. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure. It also provides Auth0 products, including Universal Login that allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protect from malicious traffics; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication that minimizes friction to end users; Passwordless authentication enables users to login without a password and supports in various login methods; Machine to Machine provides standards-based authentication and authorization; private Cloud that allows customers to run a dedicated cloud instance of Auth0; and Organizations that enables customers to independent configurations, login experiences, and security options. It offers customer support, training, and professional services. It sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.