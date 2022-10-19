Head-To-Head Survey: Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) vs. Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) and Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sprout Social has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprout Social and Procore Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $187.86 million 17.54 -$28.70 million ($0.76) -79.62 Procore Technologies $514.82 million 13.80 -$265.17 million ($2.03) -25.82

Analyst Ratings

Sprout Social has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procore Technologies. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procore Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprout Social and Procore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 0 1 6 0 2.86 Procore Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83

Sprout Social presently has a consensus price target of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Procore Technologies has a consensus price target of $77.08, suggesting a potential upside of 47.05%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Sprout Social.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -18.65% -28.60% -15.55% Procore Technologies -36.48% -15.51% -10.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Sprout Social shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

