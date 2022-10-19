Head to Head Survey: Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 2.95 $1.98 billion N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.56 $81.84 million $1.56 3.37

Profitability

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 31.98% 51.52% 25.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Woodside Energy Group and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. VAALCO Energy pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.