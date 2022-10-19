Head-To-Head Survey: Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) vs. Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Movano and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Movano alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

18.0% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Movano has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 5.25, indicating that its stock price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.77) -3.13 Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 13.30 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -85.58% -76.68% Yubo International Biotech -397.46% N/A -41.33%

Summary

Yubo International Biotech beats Movano on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Yubo International Biotech

(Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.