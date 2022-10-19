Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 8,698 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,147.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after buying an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 2,723,801 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

