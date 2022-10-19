Hercules Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,265 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 411% compared to the typical volume of 1,227 put options.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 5.9 %

HTGC stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,272.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

