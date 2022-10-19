Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HT opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

