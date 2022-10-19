HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

