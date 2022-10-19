HilleVax, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLVX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 26th

HilleVax’s (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 26th. HilleVax had issued 11,765,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,005,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of HilleVax’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.16). On average, research analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
