Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 guidance at $1.16-$1.24 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.21-$4.46 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 177.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

