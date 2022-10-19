Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.59. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 27,510 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $900.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $322,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

