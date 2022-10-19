Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.



