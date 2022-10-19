HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in HSBC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in HSBC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 0.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.71.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

