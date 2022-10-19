Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Financial Comparison

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hypertension Diagnostics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 33.91 -$10.42 million ($0.73) -0.81

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aethlon Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -59.57% -54.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hypertension Diagnostics and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aethlon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 576.70%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.