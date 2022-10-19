IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 19,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 34,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 423.34% and a negative return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

