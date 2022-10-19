IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Rating) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 19,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 34,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 423.34% and a negative return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

