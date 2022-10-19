Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

