Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 53.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 41.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 417,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $659,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $952.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.