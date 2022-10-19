Insider Buying: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) CEO Buys 141,873 Shares of Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Nichtberger purchased 141,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.