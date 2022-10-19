Insig AI (LON:INSG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32). Approximately 12,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 83,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

Insig AI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.50. The stock has a market cap of £28.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £32,200 ($38,907.68).

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

