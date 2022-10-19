Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,562,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 72,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

