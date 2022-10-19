Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) in the last few weeks:

10/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

9/30/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

9/30/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

9/28/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.25.

9/13/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$8.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$3.08 and a 1-year high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

