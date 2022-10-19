IRON Financial LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.