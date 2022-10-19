iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDAT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter.

