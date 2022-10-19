iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 250.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 209,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EWT opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.