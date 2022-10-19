Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,180 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,547,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after buying an additional 816,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.6% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,784,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,996,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

ITUB opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

