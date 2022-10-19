Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €210.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €210.00 ($214.29) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($208.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($206.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Deutsche Börse Trading

DB1 opened at €164.75 ($168.11) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a twelve month high of €175.90 ($179.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €168.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €164.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

