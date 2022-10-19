John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,701.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.

loanDepot Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE LDI opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $426.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in loanDepot by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $3,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.