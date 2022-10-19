Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. The company has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.18.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

