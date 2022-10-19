Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $436.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

