Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 364,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,493,000 after buying an additional 27,282 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. The company has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

