JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €175.00 ($178.57) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a €133.70 ($136.43) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €154.95 ($158.11) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a one year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €152.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €145.69.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

