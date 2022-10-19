JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) Insider Sarah Watters Purchases 5,000 Shares

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) insider Sarah Watters purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($22,474.63).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust stock opened at GBX 373 ($4.51) on Wednesday. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 339 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 588 ($7.10).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

