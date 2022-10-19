JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) Insider Sarah Watters Purchases 5,000 Shares

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) insider Sarah Watters purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($22,474.63).
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust stock opened at GBX 373 ($4.51) on Wednesday. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 339 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 588 ($7.10).
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.