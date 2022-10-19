Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Shares Down 18.3%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 18.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.45. 2,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jupiter Wellness (JUPWW)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.