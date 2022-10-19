KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,787.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $366,294.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,787.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,813 shares of company stock worth $712,159 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

CDMO stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.97. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

