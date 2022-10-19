KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caleres Trading Up 1.1 %

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of CAL opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

