KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE:CTS opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.75. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. CTS’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

