KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 840,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 202,008 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

