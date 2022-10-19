KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.34.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

