KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 859,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,466 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,091,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $934.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

