KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 719,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,721,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Price Performance

ASTE stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,790.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.