KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.61. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

