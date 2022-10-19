KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,497,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,887,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,155,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 484,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 0.5 %

MMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MMI opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.96 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

