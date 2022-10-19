KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 6,536 Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.04. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

