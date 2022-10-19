KBC Group NV Buys New Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after acquiring an additional 226,598 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 231,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,860.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

