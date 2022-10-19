KBC Group NV Buys New Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $596.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

